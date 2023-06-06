Alithya Group (ALYA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alithya Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALYA opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALYA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alithya Group

Alithya Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

