Alithya Group (ALYA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alithya Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of ALYA opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALYA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alithya Group
Alithya Group Company Profile
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.