Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $16.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

ATEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $448,729.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,249.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $483,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $448,729.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,893,402 shares of company stock valued at $988,175,317 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Alphatec Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading

