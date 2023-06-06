Amalgamated Bank Acquires 302 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Avista Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.37 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $1,906,948.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,107.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

