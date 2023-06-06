Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,072 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.067 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.94%.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.