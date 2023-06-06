Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Macerich worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Macerich by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Macerich by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Macerich by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Macerich by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 116,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Macerich by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 21,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

Macerich Price Performance

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.00%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

