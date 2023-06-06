Amalgamated Bank Has $1.41 Million Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 593,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 757,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,224,000 after buying an additional 274,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after buying an additional 260,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $12,493,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

