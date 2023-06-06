Amalgamated Bank Has $1.52 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,068,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 917,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $220,041,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.04.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $8,611,217 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $528.42 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $535.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $446.47 and its 200-day moving average is $374.90.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

