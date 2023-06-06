Amalgamated Bank Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Energizer worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENR. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,060,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Energizer by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE ENR opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

