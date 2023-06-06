Amalgamated Bank Sells 705 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 727.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $503,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,730.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $503,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,730.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,631. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

