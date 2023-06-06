Amalgamated Bank Sells 90 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meritage Homes Price Performance

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $926,077 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $121.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.36 and its 200 day moving average is $107.89. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $130.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.