Amalgamated Bank Sells 989 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,651 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $574,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 328.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $67,409,000 after purchasing an additional 970,673 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 390,381 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

STX stock opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $85.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

