American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Electric Power Price Performance

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $1,489,409. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP stock opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.