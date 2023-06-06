AMERISAFE, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMERISAFE in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for AMERISAFE’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

AMSF has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $51.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $993.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AMERISAFE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,450,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AMERISAFE by 20.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 171,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

