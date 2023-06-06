Analysts Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Target Price at $3,250.00

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,250.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGLOY. Bank of America raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anglo American from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($41.65) to GBX 3,150 ($39.16) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($36.67) to GBX 3,050 ($37.92) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

