Analysts Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Target Price at $3,250.00

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,250.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NGLOY. Bank of America raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anglo American from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($41.65) to GBX 3,150 ($39.16) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($36.67) to GBX 3,050 ($37.92) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
Anglo American Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anglo American (NGLOY)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.