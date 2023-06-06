Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Price Target at C$149.55

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$149.55.

CJT has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$102.78 on Thursday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$100.00 and a one year high of C$156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). Cargojet had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.1668327 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

