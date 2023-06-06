Analysts Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Price Target at $24.50

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HR opened at $18.94 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -94.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -620.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

