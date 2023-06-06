Analysts Set Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Price Target at $4,700.00

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,700.00.

IKTSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $53.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $59.02.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

Intertek Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

