Analysts Set Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target at $24.80

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JRONY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $50.93 on Thursday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS ( OTCMKTS:JRONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.8547 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

