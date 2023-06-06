Analysts Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Target Price at $8.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $27,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,831.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,072 shares of company stock valued at $54,048 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KPTI stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $262.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.05. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

