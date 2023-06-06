Analysts Set NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) PT at $6,690.00

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6,690.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($74.59) to GBX 6,500 ($80.81) in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NXGPF opened at $84.10 on Friday. NEXT has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $84.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

