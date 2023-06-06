Analysts Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Price Target at $30.64

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OHI opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

