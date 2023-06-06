Analyzing Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $9.07 billion 1.47 $2.07 billion $4.15 6.63 Atlantic Union Bankshares $778.96 million 2.57 $234.51 million $2.87 9.30

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Union Bankshares. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Atlantic Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 21.12% 11.12% 1.08% Atlantic Union Bankshares 27.04% 9.83% 1.16%

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Citizens Financial Group and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 0 5 11 0 2.69 Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $43.18, indicating a potential upside of 57.01%. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus price target of $38.60, indicating a potential upside of 44.57%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Atlantic Union Bankshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending and leasing, trade financing, deposit and treasury management, foreign exchange and interest rate risk management, corporate finance and debt, and equity capital markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

