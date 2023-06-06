Analyzing DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DermTech and Aclarion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 1 4 0 2.80 Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

DermTech presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 301.61%. Aclarion has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.02%. Given DermTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than Aclarion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

42.2% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of DermTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Aclarion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DermTech and Aclarion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $14.52 million 5.57 -$116.68 million ($3.90) -0.67 Aclarion $60,000.00 133.62 -$7.61 million N/A N/A

Aclarion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DermTech.

Volatility & Risk

DermTech has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclarion has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -825.42% -82.24% -59.72% Aclarion -12,583.55% N/A -206.46%

Summary

DermTech beats Aclarion on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc. engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

