Analyzing Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) & Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO)

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Graphic Packaging and Eightco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphic Packaging $9.44 billion 0.83 $522.00 million $2.00 12.73 Eightco $43.99 million 0.10 -$47.26 million N/A N/A

Graphic Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphic Packaging 6.46% 38.99% 7.81% Eightco -218.45% -574.35% -108.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Graphic Packaging and Eightco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.5% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Eightco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Eightco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Graphic Packaging and Eightco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphic Packaging 0 0 6 1 3.14 Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.89%. Given Graphic Packaging’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Graphic Packaging is more favorable than Eightco.

Summary

Graphic Packaging beats Eightco on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co. engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the eight North American paperboard mills which produce coated unbleached kraft paperboard and coated-recycled paperboard. The Americas Paperboard Packaging segment consists of paperboard folding cartons sold to consumer-packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets in the Americas. The Europe Paperboard Packaging segment provides paperboard folding cartons sold to consumer-packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage and consumer product markets in Europe. The Corporate and Other segment deals with the Pacific Rim and Australia operating segments and unallocated corporate and one-time costs. The company was founded on December 28, 1992, and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Eightco

Cryptyde Inc. is focused on leveraging blockchain technologies to disrupt consumer facing industries. Cryptyde Inc. is based in SAFETY HARBOR, Florida.

