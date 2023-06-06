Analyzing Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) & Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Bank First pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.8% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bank First shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pioneer Bankshares and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bank First has a consensus target price of $91.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.41%. Given Bank First’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Volatility & Risk

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Bank First 29.75% 12.28% 1.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and Bank First’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank First $136.38 million 6.20 $45.21 million $5.33 15.27

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Summary

Bank First beats Pioneer Bankshares on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community. The company also accepts deposits, makes consumer and commercial loans. Pioneer Bankshares was founded on November 4, 1983 and is headquartered in Stanley, VA.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

