Apollomics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:APLM)

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Apollomics in a research report issued on Thursday, June 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apollomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apollomics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Get Apollomics alerts:

Apollomics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of APLM stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. Apollomics has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollomics

About Apollomics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Apollomics during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the first quarter worth approximately $16,238,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.