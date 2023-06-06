ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

