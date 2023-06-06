Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Reduced by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,734 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 839,659 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,814.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 560,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 554,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,304,000 after purchasing an additional 548,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after purchasing an additional 522,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.