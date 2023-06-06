Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $146,734.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 406,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Articles

