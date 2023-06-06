Ardor Market Capitalization Achieves $69.45 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0695 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $69.45 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00054562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00038753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

