argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 84,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.67.

argenx stock opened at $402.72 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $313.14 and a 52-week high of $423.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.61 and a 200-day moving average of $380.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 0.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

