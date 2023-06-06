Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,251,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,362,000 after acquiring an additional 50,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 606,520 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 59,165 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Stock Down 0.0 %

ARGO opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argo Group International Profile



Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

