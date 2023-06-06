Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,359 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Assembly Biosciences worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 53,157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 68,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 25,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $27,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,926.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,404 shares of company stock worth $55,227. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

