Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report issued on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of ASB opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening acquired 4,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $247,737 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 26,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

