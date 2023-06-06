AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Argus cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895,302 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 25.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 272.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,688 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

About AstraZeneca

AZN stock opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

