Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $13.96 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.81 billion and $221.31 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $13.96 or 0.00054562 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00038753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,109,502 coins and its circulating supply is 344,390,052 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

