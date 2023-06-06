AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,211,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,200,000 after acquiring an additional 192,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,104,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,470,000 after buying an additional 57,744 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $181.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.18. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $220.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 90.54%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.16.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

