AXS Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,724 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,732,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $224,337,000 after acquiring an additional 55,456 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,134,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EOG opened at $111.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average of $121.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.