AXS Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 567 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 162.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD opened at $222.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.49 and a 200-day moving average of $220.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,451 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,032 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Stories

