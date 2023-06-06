AXS Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,513 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,513 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials stock opened at $133.73 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $138.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.