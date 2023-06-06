AXS Investments LLC Buys Shares of 323 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,518,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.
Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $465.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.
