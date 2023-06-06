AXS Investments LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,236,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,030,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 530,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,017 shares of company stock worth $9,397,768. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of BSX opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $54.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile



Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Articles

