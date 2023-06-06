AXS Investments LLC Invests $108,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 532 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 74.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 188.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,748,000 after buying an additional 331,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after buying an additional 291,828 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $47,698,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 240.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182,272 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $210.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.75 and a 200 day moving average of $210.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.