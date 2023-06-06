AXS Investments LLC Invests $112,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 110,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.