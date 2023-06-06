AXS Investments LLC Invests $151,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in WestRock by 1,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.74.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -22.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

