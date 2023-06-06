AXS Investments LLC Invests $172,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.11 and a 12 month high of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 178.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.65.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $2,382,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at $37,480,728.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,001 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,329 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

