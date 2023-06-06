AXS Investments LLC Invests $221,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Down 3.1 %

WDC opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.68. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

