AXS Investments LLC Invests $337,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 13.8% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its position in Roblox by 37.2% during the third quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 597,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 161,913 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Roblox by 16.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 46.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,081,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $316,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,888,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,975,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $561,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,888,601 shares in the company, valued at $374,975,749.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,808 shares of company stock valued at $33,605,198 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
