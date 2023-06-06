AXS Investments LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.