AXS Investments LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

